August 10 is Trinidad and Tobago election day

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley -

The Prime Minister has announced Trinidad and Tobago's general election will be held on August 10.

After announcing that he had advised the President to dissolve Parliament as of midnight Friday, Dr Rowley said nomination day would be July 17.

This gives political parties 38 days for campaigning.

On Thursday, the PNM finalised its slate of candidates for all 41 constituencies.

The UNC is contesting 39 of the seats and has selected 17 candidates so far.