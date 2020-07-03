A (kid’s) review of Five Islands

Jayley, 14 and Azalea 12, ride a water slide at the water park. - Angelo M. Marcelle

MIA JOSEPH and RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

Hi. My name is Mia and I had an big adventure last Friday. It was better than going to the zoo and it was even better than the beach. I went to a water park.

I got a chance to experience a lot of the slides and I got to see things I never saw before at the grand opening of the Five Islands Water Park.

The first thing I noticed were all of the slides. They were tall and had lots of colours all over them. I thought to myself I would cry my eyes out if I go on some of them because they were so high. But then my mom, told me I was too little to go on some of the rides. That made me a little sad, but I had a lot of fun on the ones I did go on.

My dad was impressed with the amount of social distancing signs and sanitation it had all around, but I was only interested in the slides.

On the first slide I rode in Pirate Falls, I was really scared. What if I got stuck in the middle and no one could get me out? But the staff there were really nice and when the lifeguard asked me to put my thumbs up to let them know I was ready to slide, it made me feel brave. I even got stuck in a couple slides but I pushed myself out and slid to the end.

Then I went on the lazy river. It was so relaxing. My dad said it was more than 2000 feet. I could only count to about a 100 before I got tired.

When my mom and dad went on the Tsunami Wave I could hear them screaming all the way down. I saw them go all the way up to the top of a big scoop on one of the rides then into a pool of water. My mom and dad looked really scared.

I had a lot of fun at the water park. It was an experience that I hope to get again. I hope my mom and dad take me there for my birthday.