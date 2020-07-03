$650k in marijuana trees destroyed in Tobago

Marijuana trees valued at $650,000 were seized and destroyed by officers of the Roxborough Police Station special investigations unit on Thursday.

Based on information received, officers searched a bushy area 150 metres away from Miss Mills Trace Road, Goodwood and found 650 marijuana trees. No one was arrested in the exercise. Investigations are continuing. The amendments to the Dangerous Drugs Act permits each adult four marijuana plants.