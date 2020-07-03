4 charged with businessman's murder

CHARGED: From left, Margaret Waheed Jattan, Nigel Winchester, Kourtney Grayson and Dwayne Marcelle, charged with the murder of Carenage businessman Koongebeharry Jaisarie whose body was found buried in concrete in Tobago. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - TTPS

THREE men and a woman have been charged for the murder of 64-year-old businessman, Koongebeharry Jaisarie, whose body was found buried in concrete in Tobago.

A police press release on Friday indicated that Nigel Winchester, 40, of Concordia in Tobago; Dwayne Marcelle, 36, of Bethel and Pigeon Point, Tobago; Kourtney Grayson, 34, who has addresses in both Trinidad and Tobago and Margaret Waheed Jattan, 54, of St Augustine were formally charged on Thursday on advice from DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, with Jaisarie's murder.

The release stated that Marcell was arrested on Sunday June 21, Marcelle and Grayson were arrested on Tuesday June 23, and Jattan was arrested on Monday June 29.

The four were expected to appear virtually on Friday at the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court. Jaisarie of Carenage, was reported missing on June 7 by relatives who said he was last seen alive in Trinidad on June 4, the date he travelled to Tobago. His body was discovered on June 23, behind an unfinished concrete structure in Lowlands, Tobago.