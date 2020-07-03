12 Venezuelans still quarantined

Twelve Venezuelans who were caught entering the country illegally last week remain quarantined at Staubles Bay in Chaguaramas.

They were arrested last Saturday by Santa Flora police as they illegally entered at the Palo Seco beachfront.

Two Trinidadians who were the drivers of a silver Nissan Tiida and a silver Nissan Almera, in which they were caught packing their luggage, have also been quarantined.

Investigations are continuing.