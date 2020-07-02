[UPDATED] Scotland chosen as PNM PoS South candidate

Attorney Keith Scotland, after his interview with the PNM screening committee at Queen's Hall, Port of Spain, on Thursday night. - ROGER JACOB

ATTORNEY Keith Scotland was chosen as PNM prospective candidate for Port of Spain South on Thursday night at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain, as the PNM's 41st and final contender for the upcoming general election.

He opted to not comment to Newsday, saying the process must unfold for itself.

For two hours the screening committee mulled six nominees.

At 7.40 pm, PNM general secretary Foster Cummings told Newsday of Scotland as their choice.

“We think he will be a good leader for the constituency. He is experienced as a lawyer and works in the Port of Spain area.”

Lady vice chairman Camille Robinson-Regis said, “Mr Scotland screened exceedingly well. He was far and above the best nominee, and we were very pleased to choose him in conjunction with the constituency.”

Earlier PNM constituency chairman alderman Wendell Stephens hailed Scotland’s legal acumen. He told Newsday, “He is a prominent attorney. He does a lot of work with the less fortunate in the society. We think he will fit in well as a replacement for the MP."

Cummings could not tell Newsday when the election date will be revealed, but said the full-slate now made the party election-ready.

“Our candidates are all out in the field and we will be victorious whenever the Prime Minister calls it.” Robinson-Regis added, “We do not have back pockets, only the Prime Minister has.”

She did not think recent protests would harm the PNM electorally.

“The Prime Minister was very clear in what he said today in how we are moving forward. As usual the PNM is ready and up to any challenge.”

PNM vice chairman Robert Le Hunte who quit as public utilities minister, said he was keen to do the party’s work and serve. “I’m comfortable doing the work without the office.”

Also screened were Port of Spain deputy mayor Hillan Morean, Children's Authority director Nichola Harvey-Mitchell, management consultant Cherylann Reyes, former PoS councillor Kent Taylor and councillor Aba Kamau.

Taylor, 80, told Newsday, “They asked me why I stay so long to offer myself.”

Morean said, “Whatever happens, I’m still here to serve. We have an election to win.”

In May, Olympic shot-put finalist Cleopatra Borel was first choice to replace incumbent MP Marlene McDonald until ruled out by her US citizenship.

This story was originally published with the title "Scotland favourite as PNM PoS South candidate" and has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

