TEAR GAS IN TOWN

A protester while talking to police on George Street, Port of Spain on Wednesday, simulates the action of police as they shot tear gas at protesters during an earlier march on Frederick Street. - Jeff K. Mayers

PROTESTERS marching on Frederick Street on Wednesday were chased away by officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) who used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The protesters who promised to keep up their action throughout the week, later told police that they were allowed to march peacefully by officers of the Duncan Street Police Post. The group, mostly young adults, were headed to the Parliament when they were stopped.

They were armed with placards, a drastic reduction to Tuesday’s protests where there was burning debris, blocked roads and at least three people shot. A fourth, Ornella Greaves, was killed after she was shot during protest actions near her Beetham Gardens home. Both police and protesters are blaming each other for her death.

Newsday met up with the protesters as they neared Hart Street where they were stopped. As they marched shouting “No Justice. No Peace” a tear gas canister was fired at protesters. This had no effect in dispersing the crowd who began shouting “Doh Shoot.”

One officer, using a loud speaker warned that the protest was unlawful and ordered them to return home while GEB officers with riot shields advanced towards the group forcing protesters to back away.

While the officer shouted “Move Forward” a second tear gas canister was deployed and protesters began running with the shielded officers advancing faster than before.

Newsday saw men being trampled as protesters literally ran out of their footwear dropping their placards. One woman ran leaving her hair piece as a third canister was fired.

Placards saying: “No Justice No Peace,” “No Justice No Peace Don’t Shoot,” “Black Lives Matter,” “We want Justice What Gary Say? Stop Kill Black Youths,” “Don’t Shoot We,” “One Race Human Race,” were left behind.

One man was seen gasping for breath following the final shot and had to be assisted by a woman. The man was seen wheezing and holding on to the tray of a van coughing and spitting. Newsday's reporter also coughed and wheezed after the tear gas was used on the protesters.

Businesses nearby were ordered to close by the police while some did not wait for orders and closed on their own.

Protesters later complained that the use of the tear gas was heavy handed especially since all they were doing was marching.

In response, head of GEB ACP Inraj Balram said the use of tear gas against protesters was well within the law and part of their use of force policy. He added that the protest was an unlawful gathering and the officers were well within the law to have them disbursed.

He added that the steps include: dialogue with a leader of the protest followed by an order to disperse, then use of shields, batons, dogs, rubber bullets and horses through the Canine and Mounted Branch. The final two steps are chemical gas (tear gas) and lastly deadly force. The ingredient needed for deadly force he said was deadly force used against police.

After the protesters were disbursed, one man who identified himself only as “Saki” complained that the use of force was too much. After he spoke with several officers he was assured that the protest can continue on Wednesday with the protesters marching in groups of 25, 10 feet apart.

“We going and buy rope and march tomorrow and I hope they don’t gas we again eh” he said.

The man who said he lived in East Port of Spain all his life, protested against police injustice as he too claimed to be a victim of such.