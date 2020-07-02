Revisedemeritsystem

THE EDITOR: I was stopped in a roadblock last week and charged for a cracked windscreen, attracting two demerit points and a fine of $450.

Mechanical defects can happen at any time and a cracked windscreen isn’t a repair that one can pay out of pocket. In my income bracket that’s a capital expense.

In my opinion, mechanical defects should attract a citation with two weeks to repair, no demerits. A small fine is sufficient.

If the defect isn’t rectified in two weeks and you get stopped in another roadblock you will get a demerit, or two.

For those of us driving older cars, defects happen on a more regular basis, so are we being penalised for being poorer? I don’t know.

I can understand immediate demerits and fines for dangerous driving, drunk driving, speeding, etc, but I don’t agree with a charge and demerit points for a blown bulb, torn seat and cracked windscreen, things that could happen at the corner before the roadblock.

The current system is extremely onerous when it comes to mechanical defects and needs to be revised.

KEEGAN DENNY

San Fernando