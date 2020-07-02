RC archdiocese prays for alleged abuse victims

The Abbey of Our Lady of Exile Mount St Benedict. - Jeff Mayers

THE RC Archdiocese of Port of Spain says it has "noted with grave concern" widely circulated videos in which two women said they were sexually abused by a priest at Mt St Benedict in Tunapuna.

The unsigned statement said the diocese had noted with "great concern, videos recently published on social media in which two young women made allegations against a monk formerly associated with the Mt St Benedict Monastery and St Bede's Vocational School."

The women said they were abused from the age of seven to 12.

The release issued by the archdiocese said it acknowledged "that the loss of innocence of any child through any form of abuse is a tragedy, a deep and lasting wound for the victim as well as a serious crime...

The diocese said, "Our prayers and support go out to the young women and Mt St Benedict Community at this time.

It remains unclear, however, whether other authorities such as the police have been involved and if investigations are being done to determine if there are other victims.

The statement said, "We understand that the allegations raised in these videos are under review by the trustees of Mt St Benedict and that the brother in question left the monastic life some years ago and is no longer a member of the community of Mt St Benedict. We understand also that one of the women has been contacted by the trustees of the monastery following the publication of the videos.

"We stand committed to ensuring that all our spaces are safe and will work tirelessly to protect our children in their interactions with the RC Catholic Church in TT."

Msgr Christian Pereira, the brother of Abbot John Pereira, the head of the monastery, was quoted in a recent media report, before the circulation of the first video, as saying, "So far our mouths are tight-lipped. Everything is in the hands of the lawyers. I can’t say anything really. Our lawyers have advised us not to say anything. Maybe, in a few weeks' time."

Newsday tried several times to contact the monastery and the archdiocese's office for clarity on the status of the alleged perpetrator, but all calls went unanswered.