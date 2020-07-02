Quiet PoS braces for protests

Photo by Ryan Hamilton-Davis

Port of Spain was seemingly calm on Thursday morning as residents, commuters and businesses alike braced for another day of protests.

Some stores have put up the barricades they usually mount for Carnival.

While many businesses have opened and people are passing through the capital as usual, residents of East Port of Spain have said protest action will reignite in the course of the day.

Newsday was told they plan to hold peaceful protests from about 11 am, and will continue during the day.

Today is expected to be the third day of protests in response to the shooting death of Joel Jacob, Israel Clinton and Noel Diamond on Saturday at the hands of police.