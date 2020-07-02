PM to speak on protests Thursday

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

THE Prime Minister on Wednesday declined to answer questions from reporters about protests in Port of Spain and other parts of the country on Tuesday, after the killing of three people in Morvant last Saturday.

Approached by reporters for a comment as he left the newly opened Unit Trust Corporation investment centre at Carlton Centre in San Fernando, Dr Rowley replied from the rear seat of his vehicle, "I will see you tomorrow."

The Office of the Prime Minister subsequently issued a statement saying Rowley will hold a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre at 1 pm on Thursday.

Cabinet holds its regular weekly meeting, now virtual, on Thursdays.

Newsday understands Rowley will speak about the protests then.

During the opening ceremony for the new UTC centre, Rowley made no references to the protests in his address.

At a news conference on Tuesday, National Security Minister Stuart Young said intelligence had been received that the protests were co-ordinated and pre-planned and involved criminal elements, and people were paid to create unrest by an unspecified party.