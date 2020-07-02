PM: Police must win public trust

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

THE Prime Minister said the police must do all in their power to win the public's trust as they seek to maintain law and order in the country. Dr Rowley made this statement at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's.

Asked what he thought of the language used by Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith in relation to the protests taking part in different parts of TT since Monday, Rowley said he preferred to see language that showed "we are not going to give up the territory." Rowley also said he supported language which showed the police was up to the task.

Told there were communities in which people do not trust the police, Rowley said in instances where there is no trust, it would take time for that trust to be re-established. He said it was not an option for the police not to provide law and order in all communities throughout TT.

Rowley said in places where the police are absent, other entities assume that role and once that happens, there is no recall. While Griffith and National Security Minister Stuart Young were the first people to speak about the protests, Rowley rejected claims that he was missing in action.

As chairman of the National Security Council, Rowley said, "I was present all along."