PM calls for justice, not revenge, over Morvant killings

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

There is a clear distinction between concepts of justice and revenge, according to the Prime Minister, as he urged violent protesters to reconsider their approach as they raise their voices against police killings.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on Thursday, Dr Rowley spoke on matters relating to a police shooting that led to the deaths of three Morvant men.

Joel Jacob, Noel Diamond and Israel Clinton were shot dead by police on Saturday.

Rowley said while he stood by calls for justice, he did not encourage lawlessness. He told the public that the circumstances behind the shootings would be examined thoroughly and if need be, an inquest would be held for further clarity.

"Those who demand justice are completely correct and I find common cause with them," he declared, but added: "Those who are demanding revenge, I warn against that approach.

"There has to be a clear distinction between justice and revenge."

As Prime Minister and chairman of the National Security Council, he said he expected the evidence would be gathered and would determine who was responsible to be held accountable.

"If as the evidence is collected does not result in a clear determination on who is responsible," he said, " then the next step of the process is anticipated, which is a full coroner's inquest to determine who is responsible."

Rowley urged the population to be careful not to engage in activities outside the law.

He also cautioned the police that they too must observe and adhere to the law as they carry out their duties.