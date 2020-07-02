News
Photos of the day: July 2
Zainab Kamara
2 Hrs Ago
Officers of the Mounted Branch ride their horses along Hart Street, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
This lady reads the "Beetham Lives Matter" sign held by Nazma Muller outside the Red House, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale
Closed businesses along Charlotte Street due to the unrest in east Port of Spain . - Jeff Mayers
Protest Aftermath - Debris at the corner of George and Prince Streets, Port of Spain - Jeff Mayers
Fancy footwork by this officer while directing traffic from Frederick Street onto Independence Square, Port of Spain. There is a greater police presence around the capital due to protests - Jeff Mayers
Motorists have to maneuver around debris which partially blocks Upper George Street, Port of Spain - Jeff Mayers
Long lines seem to be the new normal outside RBC bank in Port of Spain, largely owing to covid19 regulations and the typical month end madness - Jeff Mayers
ASJA boys students make their way to the school on Park street San Fernando to meet with teachers to get final directives for CSEC and CAPE examinations.- Yvonne Webb
The final farewell for the Indian Classical Singer Samdeo "Lion of Cumuto" Boodram, as scores of mourners gathered to witness his cremation, alongside his close friends and family, at the Caroni Cremation Site, Caroni North Bank Road, Caroni - ROGER JACOB
Caroni Cremation Site, Caroni North Bank Road, Caroni - ROGER JACOB
A beautiful bunch of praying hands bananas in the garden. Two adjacent hands are fused to create the appearance of praying hands . Photo by Shamela Rambadan
