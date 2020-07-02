PCA to probe Ornella Greaves' shooting at Beetham

SHOT DEAD: Ornella Greaves

THE Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has started an investigation into the fatal shooting of Beetham resident Ornella Greaves on the Beetham Highway on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, in a statement, the PCA said “as an independent oversight body,” it was committed “to ensuring that no police officer acts above the rule of law” and to empowering the citizenry to report incidents of police misconduct and/or criminal activity.

The PCA has called on any witness or anyone with information on the incident to call 627-4383/627-4386 or e-mail at info@pca.org,tt.

“Rest assured all information provided will be treated as confidential,” the statement said.

Greaves, 30, was fatally shot during Tuesday’s confrontation between police and protesters at Beetham Gardens.

She was said to be pregnant. Her mother, Annette Greaves, told Newsday they intended to go to the PCA.

“I will go and start from there. No money can’t bring back life, but justice must be done to the rogue police in this place,” Annette said on Tuesday. “Protests will not bring back my daughter. I want justice with the police who shoot my daughter. Police just shooting like Wild West, and some of them not speaking the truth.”

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith also said he was willing to meet with Greaves’ family.