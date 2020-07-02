PCA to investigate Ornella Greaves' death

SHOT DEAD: Ornella Greaves -

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) in a release announced its intention to probe the shooting death of Ornella Greaves, who died amid protests on Tuesday.

“As an independent oversight body the PCA is committed to ensuring that no police officer acts above the rule of law and to empowering the citizenry to report incidents of police misconduct and/or criminal activity,” the PCA said in a release.

Greaves, a four-month pregnant mother of four, was shot in the abdomen during protest action in the Sea Lots area on Tuesday. She was taken to the PoS General Hospital, where she died.

The PCA asked for people with information on Greaves’ death to contact the PCA at 627-4383 / 627-4386 or at info@pca.org.tt.