Ornella Greaves autopsy delayed

The autopsy on the 31-year-old Beetham woman who was shot dead during a confrontation with police on Tuesday has been postponed to Friday.

Newsday understands Greaves's body was not brought to the at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, as expected on Thursday. Staff were not given a reason for the delay.

Newsday spoke to Greaves's widowerr Darren Joseph on Thursday. He confirmed the autopsy had been postponed.

He was patiently awaiting the results of the post-mortem examination, he said, and would make funeral arrangements after it was done.

He said throughout the ordeal, his children have been a major point of support, and credited them for keeping him stable as they sought to cope with the loss of Greaves.

"It's been a tough time for everyone. Right now I've managed to scrape together some cash so I can have a wake at the house, but that's it really."

Responding to reports that the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) had begun an enquiry into her death, Joseph said he was not in a frame of mind to think about any investigation into Greaves's death.

