New PNM headquarters in Neil's name

FINAL RITES: Nigel Wilson, right, helps carry the coffin of his father, former PNM Tobago Council chairman Neil Wilson, on Monday at St Andrew's Anglican Church in Scarborough. PHOTO BY DAVID REID -

THE new People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council headquarters will be named after its late chairman and party stalwart Neil Wilson.

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis made this announcement on Monday while paying tribute to Wilson during his funeral at St Andrew’s Anglican Church, Scarborough.

In making the announcement, Dennis endorsed the views of PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine, who in an earlier tribute, said she hopes the party’s new HQ would be named after Wilson.

“For me, one day, when we are able to obtain a PNM headquarters in Tobago, I do hope that we can all agree to name one of the rooms, or the halls or even the buildings in his honour,” Davidson-Celestine said.

Dennis said, “I have a dream and as the political leader rightfully said, at some point here in Tobago, in the People’s National Movement, we will someday be able to construct our own headquarters here in Tobago and that we will take a decision to name that building the Neil Wilson Building. That is the dream that I have.”

He said the assembly’s executive council will also discuss other ways to honour the legacy of “this great, distinguished son of the soil, who lived almost his entire life in service to the people of this island and to this country by extension.” Wilson, 88, a businessman, died at Scarborough General Hospital on June 22.

During his career in public life, he served as secretary in what was then known as the division of enterprise development, labour, co-operatives, consumer affairs and settlements from 2002-2005. Wilson was secretary in the division of tourism and transportation from 2005-2009.

Dennis recognised Wilson’s pioneering role in the establishment of the Tobago council and his unwavering support to the party during its darkest days.

“As I reflected on Mr Wilson and his contributions over the years, I was able to come to a place of tremendous gratitude because all of us will know the stories, especially those in the PNM... that during a particular time in Tobago, during the 1980s especially, the PNM wasn’t very popular.

“As a matter of fact, we were well beaten in all the elections of the 1980s in the Tobago House of Assembly.” Despite the struggles, Dennis told mourners Wilson continued to invest and believe in the PNM. He recalled Wilson had also told him he was a racehorse enthusiast.

“One wonders how did an avid and astute horse racing enthusiast continue to bet on a losing horse at that point in time – the PNM?” Dennis said he assumed the position of Chief Secretary because of Wilson’s commitment and tenacity.

“And, therefore, I believe all of us who understood those challenges and are now benefiting not only from the opportunity to give service through the PNM but even those in Tobago who have benefited from the governance of the PNM, ought to demonstrate our gratitude to Mr Wilson.”

Dennis challenged Wilson’s two sons, Lyndon and Nigel, to ensure their father’s legacy, especially in the field of business, lives on.

Davidson-Celestine recalled Wilson was her adviser and consultant throughout her tenure as tourism secretary in the Orville London-led THA. She said he was regarded as the “heartbeat and centre” of Tobago’s tourism.