MoH: Health centres remain open

North Central Regional Health Authority CEO Davlin Thomas said attendance by nursing staff at health facilities was normal on Wednesday morning.

This followed calls by the TT Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) for its members to refrain from going to work in areas affected by Tuesday’s protests.

Thomas said the usual turnout of nurses was present at the health centres, particularly at La Horquetta and Maloney, which were singled out by the TTRNA as being in hotspot areas.

He also said there were a few persons who came to the health centres to be treated for injuries incurred during the protests.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said all health centres under the North-western Regional Health Authority were opened although staffing levels were low.

He said additional security measures had been put in place. He said there had been no reports of any health centres being closed because of protests.