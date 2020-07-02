MoH: Children affected by protest can seek support

Children living in areas affected by Tuesday’s protests can seek out support services if they are feeling overwhelmed and stressed.

Speaking at the health ministry’s media briefing on Wednesday, counselling psychologist at the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) Camille Campbell said the events may have been unnerving and stressful. She said in addition to using techniques for relaxation, she encouraged them to seek out student support services and the child guidance clinic.

“When it comes to living in these areas, we have seen where persons used education to get them out. We would have spoken about using different techniques to help relax and some children may be afraid to leave homes to go to school. I want to encourage you, there are systems in place that you can go to get additional support. If you feel overwhelmed to the point that you can’t function, there is student support services, there is the child guidance clinic that you can go and get information on. You as a person, understand what you have control over, so if you feel that stressed and overwhelmed, find someone who you can talk to and know there are additional services in place that you can get further information from.”

Campbell gave tips to parents whose children were facing the upcoming SEA, CSEC and CAPE examinations. These included relaxation techniques such as deep breathing and re-directing thoughts.

She encouraged parents to be kind to their children and to use words that will build them up instead of breaking them while under stress. She said while she understood the societal pressure of passing for a “good” school, how children performed at whatever school they passed for could be affected by parents involvement with the school and their child.