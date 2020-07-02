Ministry: 'Mould issue at National Archives addressed'

No employee of the National Archives has been exposed to mould, according to a release from the Ministry of Communications.

The Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (Cariri) confirmed, following an indoor air-quality assessment at the repository building, that there was mould on the first floor of the building.

Once the mould was identified, the ministry immediately removed a bag from the IT area.that was identified as having mould

Employees were relocated from the spaces where the mould had not been immediately removed, and access to that area was restricted.

Two five tonne air-conditioning units were installed to eliminate the moisture in the vault.

As a result, "there is no known risk to the health and safety of the employees and visitors,” the release said.

The ministry said it was taking steps to implement recommendations from Cariri and ensure the National Archives is mould-free by the end of August.