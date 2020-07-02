Man stabbed to death in Tunapuna, 16-year-old boy in custody

A man is dead after a stabbing in St Augustine early on Thursday morning.

Police said the man identified as Dial Seepersad, 44, appeared to have been homeless, was standing on the pavement at Dookiesingh Street when he got into an argument with a teenager.

The teenager pulled out a knife and stabbed the man once.

The man died at the scene.

Homicide investigators went to the scene with a district medical officer who declared the man dead.

A16-year-old boy is in police custody assisting police with their investigation.