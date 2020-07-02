Gabriel added to West Indies Test squad

Shannon Gabriel - (via CWI Media)

MANCHESTER – Shannon Gabriel has been added to the West Indies Test squad for the ongoing Sandals Tour of England 2020.

The experienced fast bowler was among the reserves and has now been drafted into the 15-member Test squad after proving his fitness following ankle surgery and impressive performances in the two inter-squad warm-up matches at the Emirates Old Trafford. Gabriel was initially announced as one of the 11 reserves on the squad. The Trinidadian would join other fast bowlers Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, captain Jason Holder and Chemar Holder on the squad.

Roger Harper, Cricket West Indies lead selector, said, “I am delighted that we are able to add Shannon to the Test squad. He has shown that he is fit and ready, he will add experience, firepower and potency to the bowling unit.”

On tour Gabriel has bowled in three innings and grabbed eight wickets for 122 runs. The 32-year-old is one of the most experienced members of the squad. He made his Test debut at Lord’s on May 17, 2012 and has so far played 45 matches. He has 133 wickets, placing him at number 15 in the West Indies all-time list of Test match wicket-takers.

The first Test in the three-match series between West Indies and England bowls off on July 8.

Test Squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

Reserves: Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shayne Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican