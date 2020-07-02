Fuad Abu Bakr granted $75,000 bail

LEADER of the New National Vision (NNV) political party Fuad Abu Bakr has been granted bail of $75,000 to cover six charges arising out of Tuesday's protest and earlier Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests.

On Wednesday, Bakr was charged with obstructing a police officer, and three counts of assaulting the police officer at the BLM protest at the Savannah, on June 8.

In relation to Tuesday's protests, Bakr was charged with using violent language to provoke persons to commit a breach of the peace and breaking the covid19 regulations.

He appeared before magistrate Indar Jagroo on Thursday at a virtual court hearing just after 2 pm.

Bakr pleaded not guilty to the charges.

One condition for his bail is that he report to the Belmont police station every Monday and Friday between 6 am and 6pm.

The police also told the magistrate they will be seeking to amend the charges, as there are outstanding warrants in Bakr’s name.

His attorney, Criston J Williams asked for disclosure of all the alleged warrants.

Bakr was arrested on Tuesday near Riverside Plaza in Port of Spain, during protests in the capital.

On Wednesday, Williams and attorney Kashif Gibson filed an application for a writ of habeas corpus for his release on Wednesday night, but it was not heard, as there were said to be technical problems.

It was adjourned to 6 am on Thursday, and Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams gave the police until 9 am to have Bakr appear before a judicial officer.

Bakr was being held at the Besson Street police station.

On Tuesday, Bakr was arrested while doing a live video of the protest action.

Hours later, Bakr’s father, Jamaat al Muslimeen leader Yasin Abu Bakr, insisted his son was not rioting but was trying to calm Tuesday’s protests.

Bakr said since his son’s arrest, he had been trying to find out why he was detained.

“I don't know what he was arrested for... for telling people to calm down?” he asked.