Eastern Credit Union closes PoS branch due to protests

Eastern Credit Union customers wait to enter the Park Street, Port of Spain branch on June 2. The institution closed on July 2-3 due to recent protests against police brutality in the capital city. - JEFF K MAYERS

The Port of Spain branch of the Eastern Credit Union (ECU) will remain closed on Thursday and Friday.

A release on the institution's social media platforms said the the branch would remain closed due to the social disturbances occurring in and around Port of Spain (PoS). The branch originally closed on Tuesday during the protest action in the capital city.

The institution apologised for any inconvenience caused and encouraged members to use the Linx/ATM service, mobile app or the St Joseph branch.

The ECU was one of several institutions which closed its PoS branches on Tuesday, including MovieTowne, Standards Distributors, Courts, RBC, FCB, and others. These businesses were open on Thursday.

However, a few smaller PoS businesses, such as Susa's Kitchen, did not open on Thursday.