Digicel seeks injunction over number portability

Digicel TT's CEO Jabbor Kayumov

DIGICEL has filed an application for an injunction against its mobile competitor TSTT seeking to stop its rejection of subscribers wanting to port their numbers to the Digicel network.

The injunction application was filed last Monday and is expected to come up for hearing next Monday.

In a statement, Digicel said it has been concerned with the high level unsuccessful ports over the past two months.

The statement said that, on its side, the agreed industry process for porting was being observed.

“These proceedings have been filed so as to ensure that customers’ freedom to exercise their right to choose their preferred mobile operator is respected.

“This is about doing what is right for customers. Over the past year, we have made significant investments to ensure that we can offer the best and most reliable customer-focused network in Trinidad & Tobago. Now we are standing up for customers who wish to exercise their freedom of choice,” Jabbor Kayumov, Digicel TT’s chief executive officer was quoted in the statement.

“We are excited that thousands of their subscribers have expressed a desire to switch to Digicel and we look forward to warmly welcoming them to our family, where they are guaranteed a better experience, with much more value,” the statement said.