Da Silva smashes unbeaten 133 in warm-up

West Indies Joshua Da Silva celebrates reaching his century during day three of a West Indies warm up match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Wednesday. England are scheduled to play West Indies in their first international Test match on July 8-12. via AP - Gareth Copley

WICKET-KEEPER batsman Joshua Da Silva smashed an unbeaten 133 to lead the Jason Holder XI to 272 all out against a Kraigg Brathwaite XI on day-three of the second intra-squad warm-up in Manchester, England, on Wednesday.

At the close of play, the Braithwaite XI were reeling at 112 for seven after just 25 overs courtesy a well-woven three-wicket haul from pacer Shannon Gabriel (3/34).

With Monday’s opening day lost to rain, the Jason Holder XI concluded the second day’s play at 120 for five, led by Da Silva’s knock of 60 not out.

At the resumption on Wednesday, the Queen’s Park Cricket Club batsman continued his on-field dominance with Raymon Reifer between the wickets. The latter went on to score 22, before he was out caught by Keon Harding off a spinning Rahkeem Cornwall delivery.

On 69, the 22-year-old Da Silva was a bit fortunate to have his loose drive fly between fourth slip and gully. He then buckled down and took a liking to an aggressive four-over spell by Oshane Thomas.

Thomas’ aggression showed, as he struck Da Silva on his bottom hand, forcing the youngster to get treatment before returning to soldier on to a well-worked century. Altogether, Da Silva faced 248 balls comprising of 17 fours.

Alzarri Joseph also contributed nicely with the bat as he piled on 38 runs off 36 balls before he was bowled by Harding.

Braithwaite XI’s Preston McSween dismantled the remaining three batsmen – Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican and Shannon Gabriel – for just five runs in total to close the Jason Holder XI innings on 272.

McSween’s late effort saw him emerge as the pick of the bowlers, bagging 3/28 while Chemar Holder scalped 2/35.

Da Silva, speaking to journalists on Zoom after the day’s play, said, “Every hundred is an awesome feeling to me, to just reach the milestone don’t matter what it is. Yes it was a practice match, but I am just happy to do it for the team and be the anchor.”

The Trinidadian right hander is one of 11 reserves on the tour and knows the opportunity to play in the Test series is up to the selectors and coaching staff.

“I am just batting , I am just playing cricket. That is not in my control whatever happens, happens. I am just here to play cricket and to be with the team so I am not thinking too much about it.”

In reply at Old Trafford, the Braithwaite XI had a shaky start after losing openers John Campbell (3) and skipper Braithwaite (4) after just 26 balls. Shai Hope was expected to show some resilience on his entry to the crease but Gabriel had other plans and shattered the Bajan’s stumps without scoring.

Similarly, Shamarh Brooks (16) attempted to steady the innings but he was soon sent back to stands caught by Roach off Jason Holder’s first over of the warm-up. Roston Chase and pacer Anderson Phillip scored six runs each while Cornwall (15) was trapped leg-before by Reifer.

Kyle Mayers showed the most resistance by striking four fours in his unbeaten knock of 40 with Braithwaite’s squad concluding the third day’s play on a frail 112 for seven. Marquino Mindley (9 not out) and Mayers would return to the pitch on Thursday in hope of a better performance.

The West Indies and England bowl off their first of three Test matches on July 8. – Additional reporting by Jelani Beckles.

Summarised Scores

Jason Holder XI 272 (76.5 overs) – Joshua Da Silva 133 not out, Alzarri Joseph 38, Sunil Ambris 25; Preston McSween 3/28, Chemar Holder 2/35 vs Kraigg Braithwaite XI 112/7 (25 overs) – Kyle Mayers 40, Shamarh Brooks 16; Shannon Gabriel 3/34