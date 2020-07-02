COP26 ambassador: Combating climate change begins with you

Fiona Clouder, Regional Ambassador for Latin America and the Caribbean for the 26th sitting of the Conference of the Parties (COP26). -

Everyone can play a part in assisting with the planet's ongoing battle with climate change, according to environmental expert Fiona Clouder.

She was selected to be the Regional Ambassador for Latin America and the Caribbean for the 26th sitting of the Conference of the Parties (COP26 – the UN Climate Change Conference) . And despite the event, originally carded for November 9-19, being postponed to 2021 owing to the covid19 pandemic, she has already started putting in the work.

Climate change refers to a global shift in climate, especially owing to increased production of carbon dioxide from fossil fuels. It has a direct effect of global warming – a rise in the Earth's surface temperature. This can cause problems such as air pollution, species extinction, drought, severe flooding, coastal erosion, more intense hurricanes and destruction of coral reefs – among other things.

Asked what made her become interested in the environment, Clouder told Business Day it began with her general interest in science.

She has a degree in human sciences and neuroscience from the University College London, and has over 30 years of experience in the fields of physical sciences, manufacturing, engineering, international relations, biosciences and research.

"I pretty much have two careers. First of all, science policy and then confining that with diplomacy. And clearly, our world is changing and we both have the prospect of climate change, and now a terrible tragedy of covid19 on us. All of this really illustrates the interface between people that are panicked, the way we live and how we all need to face those challenges and do something about it."

Many still consider this to be a myth, but Clouder believes while people are entitled to their own opinions, there is "incontrovertible scientific evidence" and that it's "very clear" it is happening.

"The science also tell us that a further radical increase could have major effects on our planet. So it's not just a question of the temperature feeling a bit warmer, it's about our climate shifting, which then impacts all sorts of phenomena around the world – the air we breathe, the environments we live in, what happens in food production. So it's pretty important we address it."

She said it's common for people to confuse the term climate with weather/temperature. Weather refers to the short-term or day-to-day changes in the atmosphere, whereas climate is an average of the weather over years.

"We must try to contain the temperature rise due to greenhouse gas emissions that invoke climate change.We must try and contain that rise, ideally, to 1.5°C. And at the moment, we're on this trajectory that's way above that, that could hit 2.5-3°C. And that will result in catastrophic impacts."

But she said many of its effects are already being observed within the region.

"We're already seeing some serious consequences like extreme weather events, risk of sea level rise, and of course, a large population of the Americas live on the coast. We're also seeing an increase in desertification and crop failures. Those are pretty worrying signals."

She said combating climate change does not only require effort from governments but individuals.

Business Day asked what advice she could offer the region based on her observations thus far. She said: "There is a whole range of things we can look at to help mitigate those effects and adapt to what is happening. Increasing resilience is very important. So, the increase in sea level rise, for example, governments and authorities need to understand what are the likely impacts on a city or a large population area. Are there coastal defences that can be put in place?

"Then, it's what measures can be taken in terms of trying to contain the carbon, so you're looking at carbon sequestration (long-term) storage. For example, it's been found that mangroves are actually a very important resource in absorbing a lot of carbon. So there are big projects going on in Jamaica to try to restore the mangrove forests."

Net-zero refers to a balance between carbon emissions and carbon removal in the atmosphere. Clouder said she definitely believes this is achievable.

"It's gonna need everybody to be part of that agenda. Going out with your petrol-driven car is something many do without thinking (twice) about. Things to do with waste management, the food we eat. For example, meat production is very carbon intensive.

"Each government has different policies and economic pressures. So, what we're trying to do for COP26 is for all countries to increase ambition in NDCs (nationally determined contributions for carbon reduction) and their long-term strategies. Each country has to make that choice for what will work for their society and their economy. But what we're trying to do is to get countries more ambitious in that approach and to not only make greater commitment but also to do it faster because the sooner we can fix this problem, the better."

She said it all comes down to changing the way people live and the way industries operate. She admitted, though, that many of these changes may be costly but urged people to consider the long-term, positive effects.

"Change can also bring benefits. For example, in the UK, since 1990, we've managed to cut our carbon emissions by 43 per cent, which helped to significantly grow our economy. It's not an either/or choice. It's not that you chose to do something about climate change or get economic growth. It's more that the growth can come from seizing the opportunities to address climate change. And also, if your country chooses not to go down that route, other countries will."

She said discussing these changes with private sectors is just as important, adding that introducing the topic of climate change early in schools would also assist.

"A key to this is to try and get companies to assess their portfolios in terms of their assets, products and services, what are the risks and also the opportunities with regard to climate change, and to be transparent about reporting that. And that, in turn, will drive investors and the capital market and you will get a shift to a low-carbon economy.

"Younger people seem more attuned and passionate about this topic than, say, my generation. And so, we need to harness that and the ideas from young people. But certainly, we can improve education of what we're trying to achieve and why it is so important."

She said she is looking forward to COP26 and she hopes to help build ambition and ensure the transition to net-zero is fair and inclusive.

"And that it's something that brings all countries and all people in those countries on board with all the idea being taken forward."