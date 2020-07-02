Clifton towers residents: Shame on Police

Residents of Clifton towers on Clifton Hill, Port of Spain, cry shame on police after they fired indiscriminately at tenants on Tuesday during protests.

Residents say a police vehicle collided with a tenant's car and when he asked who would pay for it, they started beating him. Tenants began throwing items at the police and they responded with gunfire.

One resident who did not wish to be named described their actions as "unprofessional" another tenant whose apartment houses six children under the age of 5 says she is afraid to stay in her house.