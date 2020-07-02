A digital Decibel Festival this weekend

DJ Private Ryan

The Republic Bank Decibel Entertainment Festival is back in 2020 with a new digital and physically distanced programme.

Usually, Decibel is a three-day festival packed with activities and events such as celebrity panels, escape rooms and virtual reality games. All these will be done, but on Instagram Live, Zoom, YouTube and defisland.com.

This year’s Decibel will run from Friday until Sunday and feature a series of events, some live and some pre-recorded.

“Our plans are to work with communities, orphanages, and NGOs, as our team’s objective is to give something back in this time of crisis,” a release from Decibel said.

There will be online workshops, gaming competitions, interactive experiences like escape rooms and virtual scare-house activations.

On Friday a live DJ event called DEF Decades from 8 pm to 12 am featuring DJs Jazzy Jeff, Private Ryan, Gio, Lila, Ana, and Top Cat performing out of South Beach,

On July 4 and 5 there will be a drive-in cinema called Deflix on the grounds of Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

Each ticket costs $300 per screening and is good for a car load of up to five people. Showtimes are 6 pm and 8 pm respectively.

The proceeds go towards the University of the West Indies Global Giving programme to support student scholarships, and highlight initiatives that can benefit families over the next month that require assistance in their children’s education.