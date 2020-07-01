Young: People 'jittery' over general election

Stuart Young -

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young said there was nothing untoward in the extension of the deadline for the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to submit its tenth report.

He was contributing to debate on the Miscellaneous Amendments (No 2) Bill in the House on Wednesday.

Clause 22 of the bill seeks to amend the Elections and Boundaries Commission (Local Government and Tobago House of Assembly) Act by extending the existing deadline for the submission of the Tenth Report to June 11, 2021.

Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie said the extension was a "failure of duty" by the EBC and the report should be brought within the next two weeks. He recalled Parliament approved $43 million for the EBC in the mid year review. He said there is a rhythm to elections and while the dates are not known, the particular year is known. He added that the information from the reports was necessary for planning.

"There is no reason for the postponement of the reports."

Young in response said there was a "furore" over why the reports were not ready but explained that the EBC wrote to Government and said the extension was needed as a result of covid19.

"The country went into a shutdown period and a stay-at-home period. Under the legislation the EBC had to lay reports in June. June has gone."

He said when Cabinet received the request, it looked at the law, received advice and sought to amend the act.

"There is nothing untoward. There is a belief that elections is very soon (and) persons (are) getting jittery."

Young said no serious party would not have statistics on all the elections, and no MP nor serious prospective candidate did not know their polling division or votes that were cast.

"On this side (Government) that is how we conduct our business. We all take responsibility."

He said the Opposition was making an attempt to create a "cloud" over the issue where there was none.