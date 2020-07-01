WPC's car firebombed in Laventille

Police are investigating reports that a car belonging to a policewoman was firebombed early on Wednesday morning.

Police said the officer returned to her Laventille home from her shift at around 1 am.

As she entered the house she heard an explosion and saw her Toyota car on fire.

The officer and her father, who was at home at the time, put out the fire.

Nobody has been arrested.

Investigators said if caught, the perpetrators can face charges of arson and malicious damage.