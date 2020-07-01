Windies legend Sir Everton, 95, dies

WEST INDIES legend Sir Everton Weekes, 95, has died. Cricket West Indies posted on social media on Wednesday, "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world. May he rest in peace."

Weekes, born in Barbados, was a tremendously talented batsman with an astounding record of 4,455 runs from 48 Test matches at an average of 58.61. He scored 19 half-centuries and 15 hundreds and was a member of the famous 3Ws – Weekes, Clyde Walcott and Sir Frank Worrell.