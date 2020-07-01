WASA: Central, south water disruptions coming Thursday

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) on Wednesday said customers in central and south-west Trinidad will be affected by a cutback in production at the Pt Lisas desalination plant from 40 to ten million gallons of water per day on Thursday from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

In a statement, WASA said the cutback was being done to carry out emergency repair works at the plant. The affected areas include Marabella, Claxton Bay, Chaguanas, Palmiste and Fyzabad. ASA said it might take up to 24 hours for the water supply to normalise in some areas after the plant returned to full operation.

WASA apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused.

For further information or assistance, customers can contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/26.

A limited truck-borne water service will be available with priority given to special homes and health-care institutions.