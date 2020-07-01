Venezuelan teen runaways found by cops

Two teenage Venezuelan girls who ran away from the St Jude’s Home for Girls in Belmont last Tuesday have been found in a house in the police South Western Division on Wednesday.

Officers of the Special Investigation Task Force, under the command of Sgt St Clair, went to the house and found the girls around 8.15 pm.

The girls, both 14, were reported missing to Belmont police on June 23. They were last seen at 4.30 pm that day.

The police had asked the public to help find them in a release the same day.