US-based TT cyclist grabs podium spot in Georgia

Ex-TT road cyclist Emile Abraham, centre, with his North Georgia Cycling Association team after pulling off a stage-win at the Tour of Georgia recently. -

ALTHOUGH there has been a continuous rise in confirmed covid19 cases in the US, retired TT road cyclist Emile Abraham and his North Georgia Cycling Association (NGCA) team was still able to grab a podium spot at a rare cycling event in Georgia.

At the four-stage Tour of North Georgia, Abraham’s teammate Rolly Weaver pedalled to second place overall. Due to the rampant spread of coronavirus in the US, several sports are still yet to resume. However, cycling promoters have been hosting smaller events with a limit on entrants in each category.

Speaking to Abraham on Tuesday, he revealed races are coming few and far between and is unsure what the future competitive calendar holds.

“We are taking it month by month at the moment as we don’t know how development will have with covid19 numbers rising again here in USA. However, we are still planning on doing racing which come up nationwide,” he said.

Abraham also competes for the NGCA but also serves as a team director. The Tobagonian usually returns to the sister-isle with his pro team to participate in the Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC) annually. However, the success of the TICC remains highly dependent on the reopening of TT’s borders. The annual road race attracts scores of international road cyclists and serves as a key element towards Tobago’s sports tourism.

The Government has not yet released a confirmed date of the possible reopening of borders due to the covid19 pandemic.

TICC chairman Jeffrey Charles also indicated the road race is heavily reliant on international participation.

“Jeffrey is optimistic that the TICC will still happen. We do not know what the travel requirements would be for that so I’m unable to say at time if we would be able to make it down (to Tobago). The team will, if possible!” added Abraham.

The now 46-year old veteran ex-national road racer is still racing on the American circuit. He, however, lays back while the younger legs maintain their space among the main bunch during competition.

He concluded, “Well personally, with the lack of racing I did not have the speed to be competitive in the pro group. For the most part I think the guys ride fantastic this weekend and happy that we finish on the podium.”