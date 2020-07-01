[UPDATED] Fuad Abu Bakr charged

Fuad Abu Bakr -

LEADER of the New National Vision (NNV) political party Fuad Abu Bakr remained in police custody on Wednesday although he was slapped with six charges arising out of Tuesday's protest and earlier Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, in June.

Newsday understands Bakr was charged with obstruction of a police officer, three counts of assaulting the police officer at the BLM protest at the savannah, earlier in June. In relation to Tuesday's protests, Bakr was charged with using violent language to provoke persons to commit a breach of the peace and breaking the covid19 regulations.

Up to press time, Bakr, who was arrested on Tuesday near Riverside Plaza in Port of Spain, during protests in the capital, had not been granted station bail.

Earlier, his attorney Kashif Gibson confirmed Bakr was still in police custody. That was before he was charged. Newsday understands up to late last night, Gibson and attorney Criston J Williams were trying to have bail approved for their client. They have also not ruled out the possibility of filing an application in the High Court.

Bakr is being held at the Besson Street police station.

On Tuesday, National Security Minister Stuart Young confirmed Bakr’s arrest at a press briefing at the Ministry of National Security on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

Bakr was arrested while doing a live video of the protest action.

Hours later, Bakr’s father, Jamaat al Muslimeen leader Yasin Abu Bakr, insisted his son was not rioting but was trying to calm Tuesday’s protests.

Bakr said since his son’s arrest, he has been trying to find out why he was detained.

“I don't know what he was arrested for... for telling people to calm down?” he asked.

Sources say Bakr is likely to be charged with breaching covid19 regulations, other charges relating to Tuesday’s protests and over recent Black Lives Matter protests at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

Also in custody are the 72 people who were also arrested on Tuesday during the protests. They too are expected to be charged with breaching covid19 regulations.

This story was originally published with the title "No charges yet against Fuad Abu Bakr " and has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

