‘Unrest plot fails’

GRIDLOCK: Long lines of traffic along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway on Tuesday caused by fiery protests in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB - ROGER JACOB

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith has said his officers arrested 72 people in connection with a “well-orchestrated plan to destabilise the country by a few.”

Among their plans, Griffith said in a press release on Tuesday evening, was to set fire to certain places between the Beetham to Port of Spain and when police arrived, they would be fired upon.

“The plan was to kill police officers and shoot up police stations,” said Griffith in his statement, hours after violent protests took place throughout the capital, before spreading to other parts of the country. “These same criminal elements used the opportunity yesterday and again this morning, to rob law-abiding citizens.”

Griffith said the 72 people and “others” are expected to be charged upon completion of investigations. A woman was shot and killed just hours before the statement was released, and Griffith said investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding her death. “Intelligence has revealed this was an orchestrated plan that was led by several gang members, whereby the intention was to use the shooting of the three young men a few days ago, as a front, to cover the planned plot to shut down the country,” Griffith said.

He reiterated the comments he made recently, saying “any police officer charged for a violent crime, should be removed from the service, as we are expected to be at a higher standard.”

“However,” he said, “it is unacceptable that some, in their desire for justice, can expect any law-abiding citizen to justify this demand by condoning others to break the law, as was done today.

“This was a well-orchestrated plot by certain gang leaders in the hope to get national support, when they commenced their plan to cause mayhem, fear, and destruction throughout the country.

“This was wishful thinking, as it has only exposed who the real enemy is, when the nation saw it for themselves, via the plan to destabilize the country, and put law-abiding citizens in harm’s way.”

Minister of National Security Stuart Young made similar comments during a media briefing on Tuesday, although Young did not identify the possible culprits nor their reasons for wanting to destabilise the country. Griffith continued, “Based on prior intelligence, mere hours before these criminal elements commenced their act, the TTPS was prepared. It was to continue with wild random shots to be fired throughout the country to cause further havoc. This included shots being fired at the Office of the Attorney General, which was actually done.”

Griffith said shots were also fired at police officers in different parts of the city on several occasions and that the plot was to also block roads in order to shut down the country.

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to advise that their plan failed miserably and the TTPS is in full control.” He said through the immediate assistance of the SSA, TTDF, Fire Services, and the National Operation Fusion Centre (NOFC), we were able to quell any disturbance within minutes of the commencement of the plan.

He said as the operation is ongoing, he has directed the state alert remain on red and said the country will be under heavy police surveillance for the next 48 hours. Griffith gave the assurance that the incident involving the death of three men in Morvant by the police is being “thoroughly investigated, both by the TTPS and also the independent body of the PCA.”