State agrees to compensate policeman

AN inspector of police who was injured when a National Security SUV, driven by a soldier, hit him while on the compound of the National Operations Centre (NOC) at Knowsley, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain in 2015, will be compensated by the State.

On Monday, attorneys for the Ministry of the Attorney General accepted liability and entered a consent order when the matter came up for the first case management conference before Justice Frank Seepersad. The matter has now been sent to a Master for assessment.

According to his claim filed in March 2019, Insp Kern Ferreira was at the NOC for a work-related meeting on March 19, 2015, when he was hit from behind by a government vehicle.

He received injuries to his back and knee and experienced a second bout of symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. Ferreira suffered similar symptoms since 2010 arising out of a fall at work.

Attached to his claim for compensation was a letter written by one of his doctors, Dr Gerard Hutchinson who said although he was able to resume work fully in 2017, the accident may have permanently affected him.

His claim also says he suffered from insomnia, got tired easily and was unable to work for lengthy periods while continuing to experience back and knee pain.

The claim also says because of his insomnia and other issues from the accident, his ability to study and prepare for and be successful at promotion examinations has been hampered. He has also been assigned lighter duties and has been unable to do overtime work. Before the incident, he said, he made an extra $2,000-$3,000 in overtime per month.

Ferreira was represented by attorney Shaneis Murray while the State was represented by Radha Sookdeo and Nicol Yee Fung.