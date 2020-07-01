Stand-off in Sea Lots between residents, police

A policeman seems confused by the appearance of a woman taking her children for a "ride" on a grocery cart in the middle of a stand-off between police an protesters in Sea Lots on Wednesday. - JEFF K MAYERS

Sea Lots and residents and officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) and the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) were engaged in an almost hour-long stand-off on Pioneer Drive on Wednesday afternoon after barricades were placed along the highway in protest.

Newsday understands police from both units were called to the scene at around 1 pm after receiving reports of burning rubbish in the area.

Newsday went to the scene and saw that officers of the GEB armed with tear gas and riot gear kept a close watch on a group of residents that gathered at the top of Pioneer Drive before warning them to stop blocking the roads.

Speaking with Newsday, Sea Lots resident Timothy Grant said the protest was in solidarity with other similar demonstrations around Port of Spain and Morvant over the deaths of Joel Jacob, Israel Clinton and Noel Diamond over the weekend.

He said Sea Lots residents could relate to a sense of helplessness they felt and criticised National Security Minister Stuart Young for his response to the protests, denying reports that protesters were being paid by a particular group of people to cause unrest.

"We are all black people here and we have to go through the same things with the police no matter what community we come from.

"I honestly expected a better response from him. He is the boss, we can't go to war with him, but he should have treated with the situation better than come and take that tone with the people."

After about one hour, residents dispersed, with police leaving the area shortly after.