Senior cop arrested in south Trinidad

File photo.

A senior policeman, with over 35 years’ service, has been arrested on allegations of common assault.

Officers of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) arrested the 58-year-old acting ACP on Wednesday morning at his home in south Trinidad.

Details are sketchy, but Newsday learnt that the alleged victim, a man, recently made the report on the incidents, which happened about two years ago.

Up to Wednesday afternoon, the officer remained in custody.

He has been on leave and was expected to return to work soon, police said.

PSB investigators intend to go to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.