Senior policeman charged with malicious damage

THE police last Thursday charged an acting Senior Superintendent with malicious damage and resisting arrest after an incident allegedly involving his vehicle, a police statement said on Tuesday.

Julien Johnson of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) will appear at the Arima Magistrates’ Court on August 6.

The charges were laid after a probe by the Professional Standards Bureau and on advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC. The charges stem from an incident at the Windsor Building, Hollis Avenue, Arima in January.

The victim in the incident told the court he had parked his car in an area designated for staff, but then saw a driver park his Nissan Frontier in front on his vehicle.

A security officer asked the driver of the Frontier to move his vehicle, with the victim later on adding his voice to the call, but all to no avail as he allegedly refused to move.

The victim later asked the driver again but he still refused.

Later that day, the victim heard an argument in the area and on checking his car, saw the rear of the Frontier had damaged the bonnet of his vehicle.

Police officers who arrived asked the Frontier’s driver to see his driver’s permit and certificate of insurance, but he allegedly refused and became abusive. He was arrested and taken to the Arima Police Station. Among the charges are failure to produce a driver’s permit and failing to produce a certificate of insurance.