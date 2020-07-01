Ramdial: 3 brothels in my constituency need to be shut down

Ramona Ramdial -

COUVA North MP Ramona Ramdial said despite her best efforts she has been unable to get three brothels in her constituency shut down.

She was contributing to debate on The Miscellaneous Amendments (No.2) Bill in the House on Wednesday.

She said the three brothels every year would get their liquor licence approved and use it as an umbrella for their activities.

"No matter how many (police) raids or petitions or policemen support us we can’t get them shut down."

Ramdial said something needed to be done about these brothels. She did not, however, specify the names or locations of the brothels.