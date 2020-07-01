PSA leader meets with SWRHA workers

Minority Leader Watson Duke

Watson Duke, president of the Public Services Association (PSA), met with a group of health care workers on Tuesday at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The workers have been calling on the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) to settle outstanding issues including the payments of arrears.

Duke accused naysayers of trying to "confuse people" by saying he is not a leader.

"I do not fight over those things. Once you get your money, I am happy. Once you get what is yours, I am happy because man does dead and their names does perish (sic)," Duke said at the foyer of the old wing of the hospital.

"I want your money for you today. Do you want it? This is your money. It is not mine."

He got a resounding "Yes" followed by a round of applause by the workers.

A video sent to Newsday showed Duke leading workers to the entrance gate at Independence Avenue to a meeting.

The back of his t-shirt had the words, "The working class had nothing to lose but their chains. Power to PSA."

A memorandum signed by SWRHA’s CEO Dr Brian Armour said the issue of outstanding payments will receive his full and steadfast attention until resolved in full. It was addressed to all members of staff and dated June 26.

The memorandum said of the 1,843 employees who are due arrears of increment, 1,065 are nursing personnel.

"At this juncture, there are 320 employees for whom letters of arrears have been prepared, are at Finance and for which payment of arrears is being aimed for at the end of July 2020," it said.