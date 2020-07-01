Protesters march on Frederick Street

Still from video by Jensen LaVende

A LARGE and loud but apparently a non-violent demonstration has been taking place in Port of Spain.

Around 2. 30 pm dozens if not hundreds of protesters holding placards were walking quickly from east Port of Spain toward the west on Duke Street.

A group of people leading the protesters were yelling to customers and shop owners, telling them not to panic, as some were seen rushing to shut their doors.

The large group of protesters behind them, being followed by police vehicles, were calling for justice in relation to the police shootings in Morvant on Saturday which left three men dead.

Traffic was being diverted away from downtown Port of Spain. A large group of police in riot gear were on Woodford Square on standby.