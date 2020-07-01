PoS nutsman cashes in on traffic

BUSINESS BOOMS: Nutsman John Nigel did a good trade on Tuesday as frustrated drivers caught up in traffic in Port of Spain called out to him for nuts, water and juice. PHOTO BY RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS - Ryan Hamilton-Davis

WHILE businessmen in Port of Spain were hastily closing their doors amid protests in East Port of Spain on Tuesday, one nuts vendor cashed in on long lines of traffic caused by the protests.

John Nigel, a vendor who works near Sea Lots, said his business “functioned naturally,” despite the protests. S

eemingly unafraid of the protesters and the gunshots that could be heard, he was seen offering his goods for salenear Sea Lots, on the Beetham Highway, amid heavy traffic heading out of Port of Spain.

“Wherever the action is, I am, and is dat,” he said. “I was in the traffic for the entire day. This is the time when people want to see me.”

Nigel said high-traffic periods were prime business hours for him, as he uses the traffic to engage people and offer them nuts, soft drinks, juices and water.

“They could be dehydrated, frustrated, and they have to brace themselves for protest at the same time. It is best they eat something, drink something and relax in the traffic. That is why we are here. When you are frustrated, you see us vendors, when you are hungry you see us, and when you love God, you see us.”