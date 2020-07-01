Port of Spain: A morning between peace and fear

Protesters and police clash in East Port of Spain on Tuesday - Jeff Mayers

The centre of Port of Spain seemed normal on Wednesday morning.

After Tuesday's protests that swept through the streets of the capital, quiet returned today, albeit with caution.

Businesses and restaurants opened, and workers and visitors walked the streets.

Protests were held in and around Port of Spain on Tuesday to demand justice for Joel Jacob, Noel Diamond and Israel Clinton, shot dead by police on Saturday afternoon.

Marcus Lewis told Newsday on Wednesday, "It is a normal day, I have to go out to work in order to get the money that would guarantee peace in my house. If I don't work my family will protest to me."

Lewis works at a Charlotte Street supermarket.

"Yesterday (Tuesday) there was a lot of fear, especially from the owners of the supermarket, fear of looting that has been seen in other countries. But thank God, the protests have not affected businesses," he said.

Lewis believes that caution is the key.

"You have to take care of yourself in difficult times. There is panic in the street, but we should only be alert to any irregular movement. If we see the protests return, the most important thing is to protect ourselves and wait for everything to happen.”

Lewis believes justice will come at some point and that those responsible for the deaths will have to pay.

"I know it is a difficult situation, but generating more violence is not good. We cannot turn the streets of Port of Spain into a battle," he said.

Stephanie Maharaj was shopping yesterday and said she called friends first to confirming all was well before deciding to go ahead with her plans.

"I must continue my normal life, I depend on the day to day. If I don't work my family will be in danger. That's why I had to come to the supermarket to buy the materials I need for my business," she explained.

Maharaj cooks sweets and sells them on request.

"I just have to watch my surroundings to feel safe, and continue," she said.

Perhaps the presence of groups of police at the corners of Charlotte, Duke, Prince and Queen Streets made her feel calmer.

On Independence Square there were more police .

There was little physical distancing and few of the passers-by wore masks.