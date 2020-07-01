PNM screens new PoS South nominees on Thursday

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

THE PNM screening committee, chaired by the Prime Minister, will sit on Thursday to screen fresh nominees as candidate for the Port of Spain South constituency, general secretary Foster Cummings told Newsday on Wednesday.

“It is the only constituency outstanding,” he said.

Asked if the party has received fresh nominations for the seat, Cummings said, “From what I understand, we have about five or six nominees.”

The party had previously selected Olympic shotput finalist Cleopatra Borel to replace incumbent MP Marlene McDonald, but Borel was found also to have US citizenship, which she would have had to renounce ahead of the upcoming general election in order to be eligible as a candidate. Newsday has been unable to contact Borel despite repeated attempts.

Asked about reports of a tirade delivered to his constituency executive by Lopinot/Bon Air West prospective candidate and incumbent MP Ancil Antoine, Cummings said that matter was long settled.