PM: He was the consummate politician

ROWLEYS MOURN: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and wife Sharon at Wilson’s. -

THE Prime Minister has described Neil Wilson as the consummate politician. In paying tribute to the late PNM Tobago Council chairman during his funeral service on Monday, Dr Rowley said he got to know Wilson when he was a young politician some four decades ago.

“Forty years ago, I got to know him and Neil Wilson was, in fact, the consummate politician,” he told mourners. “And he became for me and all of those in my era, an icon of respect.” Rowley said others who interacted with Wilson also did so on the basis of respect.

“They respected him because of who he was and what he did, not only for himself, but for Tobago.” Wilson, 88, died at the Scarborough General Hospital on June 22.

The father of two served two terms in the Tobago House of Assembly under the former Orville London administration, where he distinguished himself as secretary in what was then known as the division of tourism and transportation.

Rowley said outside of politics, Wilson also served with distinction in the state and private sectors. He added the handbook that was distributed to mourners at the funeral service bears testimony to Wilson’s far-reaching influence in those sectors. “Some of the private sector businesses were formed by him.”

The prime minister, borrowing a statement from Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, agreed Wilson had supported the PNM in Tobago during its darkest days. However, Rowley said: “He could not be defeated.” He recalled the party came to the THA elections on many occasions with the prospect of winning one out of the 12 seats.

At one time, he said, they almost ended up losing all of the seats. “But, what amazed me was that Neil Wilson, the driving force behind the PNM effort, never showed a reduction in enthusiasm.” The PM said he was glad Wilson got the chance to see the PNM win all 12 seats in the assembly under the London’s term in office.

In an earlier tribute, the former chief secretary, now TT’s High Commissioner to London, told mourners Wilson was his “big brother. “I am my parents’ eldest child but for the past 25 years, I have had a big brother,” he said in a video recording from London.

“From the time that I made my official entry into politics in 1995, I have had a big brother who counselled me, guided, supported and sometimes admonished. ”London said Wilson also encouraged him when the challenges seemed insurmountable.

He added Wilson was also “ready with praise when it was deserved. London said the late PNM’s chairman’s “big brother” role extended way beyond him (London) and his immediate family.

“It included not only individuals but institutions. For almost six decades, Neil has been the Tobago PNM’s big brother. “Stories are told about he singlehandedly financed the Tobago PMN election efforts during that difficult period when being a PNM supporter was not really fashionable.”

London said Wilson chaired the Tobago council during its formative years into an era of unparalleled success. He said Wilson also sacrificed his business ventures to serve two terms as a secretary in the THA.