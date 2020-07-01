News
Photos of the day: July 1
Zainab Kamara
3 Hrs Ago
My name is Damion Melville and taking nature pictures are my passion. Got this after the rain in Point Fortin.
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
Photo by Laura Ramadeen - My Bromeliad Plant.
A perfect rose - Photo by a Newsday reader
Police stand guard after residents blocked George Street, Port of Spain with debris. Residents later removed the debris after an agreement was made with the police. - JEFF K MAYERS
Protesters talk with the police on George and Prince Streets, Port of Spain - JEFF K MAYERS
A protester talks to the media on George Street, Port of Spain for day three of protests for the police killing of the three men from Morvant on Saturday - JEFF K MAYERS
Sea Lots resident talks with the media on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain for day three of protests for the police killing of the three men from Morvant on Saturday - JEFF K MAYERS
A protester engages the police on George Street, Port of Spain - JEFF K MAYERS
A woman pushing a grocery trolley with her three kids, walks past the police on Pioneer Drive, Sea Lots - JEFF K MAYERS
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, stands tall in front of the Unit Trust Corporation after cutting the ribbon at the opening on Wednesday 1st July , at Carlton Center , San Fernando. - Vashti Singh
